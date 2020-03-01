News reporter Justin Hinton finished his report on the ‘first legitimate snowfall we’ve seen this season’ in North Carolina without a hiccup.

That was until he went back to the camera to see the live feed of viewer comments questioning his ‘weird face’.

It turns out that before going live, Justin had accidentally turned on the automatic Facebook face filters, giving a very different feel to the report.

As he informs people of school closures and issues warnings to take care in the adverse weather conditions, he goes through looks including a space helmet, a cat, a wizard, googley eyes, and spooky storytelling with a torch under his chin.

The full video posted to the WLOS ABC 13 Facebook page shows Justin return back behind the camera to ask the studio: “Wait, Misty, did I have a weird face?”

After being told that he had included the special effects in his report, he says: “Now I’m excited to look back at this video and see what’s happening to my face.”

“If you can’t laugh at yourself, what’s the point of laughter? I hope you enjoyed the snow day, and remember to smile and laugh!”

Viewers were big fans of Justin’s new look with one writing: “Love it! I think every on scene weather report should use this filter!! They’d reel in the viewers for sure!!”

Another commented: “Hysterical! The space helmet and dark hat and glasses crack me up!! Great job taking it in stride Justin!!”

Justin was able to laugh off the unfortunate mistake on his own social media, writing: “Right before going live on Facebook on the WLOS ABC 13 station account to talk about snow, I somehow activated a filter generator.

“The photographer I was working with said something about the screen having weird faces. He didn’t elaborate, so I said it would probably go away. Needless to say, it did not go away.

“I didn’t realize it until I stepped off camera and saw the comments where people were talking about the faces. My bosses, coworkers, friends, PIOs and more called/texted saying how funny it was, so here you go.