The Ministry of Roads And Highways wants authorities in the road and transport sector to enforce the country’s road regulations. The ministry laments the upsurge of road accidents on the country’s roads with the recent one being Monday’s accident on the Kintampo-Tamale highway which claimed over 30 lives.

The Sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako Attah made the call when he ordered the removal of some substandard pavement blocks on Teddy’s road extension in Tema community 12.