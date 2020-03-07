The Shaanxi Mining Ghana limited providers of support services to Yenyeya and Pubortaaba mining group have supported over one hundred women within the Gbane mining area of the Talensi District in the Upper East Region with sewing machines to engage in alternative livelihoods.

The women had completed three years of training in dressmaking with some desirous of learning the trade but the lack of sewing machines is negatively affecting their livelihoods compelling some to engage in menial work at the mining site.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony of the sewing machines in Tongo, PRO of Shaanxi Mining Limited, Maxwell Wooma, said, the intervention is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility to help reduce poverty among women within the mining areas.

“We are pleased as a company to touch the lives of 110 women from our district with sewing machines. These beneficiaries well-identified, assessed and selected by chiefs, elders and assembly members. Within the mining area are women who have either learned the skill of dressmaking but lack the sewing machines to start their own businesses or are those desirous of acquiring the skills but cannot afford sewing machines to enroll at any learning centre.”

“The sewing machines offer beneficiaries, a lifetime income-generating trade, which shall turn around your domestic economies with an immeasurable multiplier effect. You shall acquire skills, earn income to run your families, educate your children and settle general bills. This is a significant empowerment of our women, with which they shall combat poverty, restore lost self-esteem and create peaceful homes.”

Mr. Wooma hinted that plans are afoot to expand their operations, as the government has granted them a lease to evolve into a large scale mining company under the name Earl International Group (Ghana) Gold Resources Limited.

Some of the beneficiaries have been telling Citi News, how the machines will positively impact their lives.

Olivia Tindaan said, “I acquired the dressmaking skills at Tindongo market but I don’t have a sewing machine and that has been affecting my training because I’m not able to learn well like those with their sewing machines but now that Shaanxi has given us sewing machines, I will now learn well and when I complete the training, I hope to make a living from it to take care of my children’s education and cater for my family.”

“I have completed my training in dressmaking and have been sitting home doing nothing because I cannot afford to buy a sewing machine. But now that Shaanxi has given me a sewing machine I will use it to start work in order to take care of my children,“ Naabma Janet said.

The Assembly member for the Kolpeliga, Lydia Milyela commended Shaanxi for their support but appealed for more educational and health infrastructure for the development of the area.

“I will continue to Shaanxi to provide us with school structures and CHPS compounds particularly my electoral area Kolpeliga to help my people.”

The beneficiaries were Gbane, Datuku, Kolpeliga, Duusi,Buugu, Sawaliga, Sheaga, Kpal, Kpatia, Namoalugu, Tindogo, and Yemeriga.