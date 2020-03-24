The Shai-Osudoku District hospital within the Shai-Osudoku District in the Greater Accra Region has constructed a five-man capacity isolation centre to handle Coronavirus patients.

The facility was funded from the hospital’s internally generated fund.

It was spearheaded by Dr. Ken Brightson, Director at the Hospital.

The project which was constructed within five days had labour support from staff and service personnel at the hospital.

In a Citi News interview, Dr. Ken Brightson called on authorities to support the hospital to undertake projects to help the health facility operate efficiently.

Meanwhile, the project will be commission on Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

About the Shai-Osudoku District hospital

The Shai-Osudoku District hospital was established in 1970 as a health post by the people of Shai (Se) and handed over to the Ministry of Health.

The facility advanced to a Health Centre in 1985 and finally to a district hospital in mid-2009.

The hospital is situated in Dodowa, the capital of the Shai-Osudoku District.