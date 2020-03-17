The government has so far traced 350 people who came into contact with the six Coronavirus patients in the country.

The contact-tracing process is still ongoing to identify more contacts.

This was captured on the website set aside to update Ghanaians on the virus.

According to the Ministry of Health, it is following up on the contacts as part of efforts to stop the spread of the virus in the country.

“A total of six cases have been confirmed so far with no local transmission. 350 contacts have been identified for these cases. Follow up for these contacts have commenced,” the Health Ministry stated on the website.

As at noon on Sunday, March 15, 2020, about 180 contacts had been traced with about 130 contacted.

Persons contacted are encouraged to self-isolate and continuously monitor symptoms before tests are conducted.

The Coronavirus patient who tested positive in the Ashanti Region had come into contact with at least 30 people.

Dr. Emmanuel Tinkorang, the Ashanti Regional Director of Health Services at a press briefing on Monday said all such people are being closely monitored by health professionals to determine whether they have been infected in the next 14 days.

Journalist ordered to self-quarantine

Meanwhile, a journalist volunteering with the state broadcaster, GBC, has been ordered to self-quarantine after it was determined that he had come into contact with a COVID-19 Patient.

He allegedly had contact with the Norwegian Ambassador who has been identified as one of the COVID-19.

The Health Ministry is yet to test the student for Coronavirus as he has not shown any symptoms.

But the journalist said he was contacted on 12th and 13th March by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service respectively.