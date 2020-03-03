The family of the South Tongu Assemblyman, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli who was killed in Sogakope in the Volta Region is demanding swift investigations and justice in the shortest possible time.

Marcus Adzahli, who doubles as a mobile money merchant, was shot and killed by armed robbers at his residence early on Sunday morning after sustaining multiple bullets and stab wounds leaving his wife and children too with injuries.

His death forced some residents to block roads and besiege a police station in the town to express their outrage over the killing and the supposed slow response by the police.

A relative of the deceased, Larry Agbador, said though the wife and children are responding to treatment, they want the perpetrators apprehended.

“We are demanding justice as soon as possible. It is a very tough moment for everyone, friends, family and loved ones. The only thing that can comfort us in times like these is getting to know that the perpetrators have been arrested or that the police have gone far to know their whereabouts. That is the best news that can comfort all of us.”

“His kids are however doing well but they are currently not in town. Because of security reasons, we do not want to disclose their whereabouts. The wife is aware that the husband is no longer around. The kids are still not aware but the wife and family are taking their time to inform the kids appropriately as they keep asking about their dad every second”, he added.

Police requests support

The Volta Regional Police Command has urged the angry youth of Sogakope in the South Tongu District to cease fire and assist them to investigate the cause of the rising tension in the area.

It wants the youth to channel their energies into helping the police maintain peace and to investigate the crime at stake.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Corporal Prince Dogbatse in an interview on Eyewitness News said that: “I was with the Deputy Regional Commander who engaged the same youth and gave them the assurance of the police. So in barely 24 hours, they go on the rampage again, what is the justification for it.”

“Security is a shared responsibility so we will encourage the opinion leaders of the town to call the youth to order and urge them to support the police investigations because a life has been lost. We need all of them on board to fight a common cause and provide security to all of them.”

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the South Tongu local assembly in the Volta Region, Emmanuel Luis Agama has put a GHS10,000 bounty on the heads of perpetrators involved in the crime.

Mr. Agama also urged the public to offer information which will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

“We had an emergency DISEC meeting to address the issue of how we could resource the police to facilitate investigations into this murder. We have taken a measure to put a bounty on the heads of the persecutors. Anybody willing to give information on their arrest, we are willing to give them GHS10,000 as the first step in searching for information,” he said.