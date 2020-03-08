Police in the Volta Region have arrested four persons suspected to have a hand in the killing of the Assembly Member for the Sogakope South electoral area, Marcus Mawutor Adzahli.

The four according to the police are assisting with the investigation processes and will be arraigned in accordance with the law.

While calling on the general public to help them, the statement from the Regional Command indicated that the police together with other agencies are working assiduously to apprehend all perpetrators of the heinous crime and bring them to book.

“Four persons have been arrested on suspicion for their involvement in the killing of the Assemblyman for Sogakope South Electoral area. The four are currently assisting Police investigation and will be duly arraigned before court. The Police are working assiduously in partnership with all relevant stakeholders to arrest

anyone involved in the killing of the Assemblyman and also calls on the public for support.”

The police also pleaded with the public to use the following toll free numbers: 191/18555 or 0242979097/0240292264/0201748309 to volunteer credible and timely information that can lead to the arrest of people linked to the killing and criminal elements within the region.

How Marcus died

Marcus Mawutor Adzahli was allegedly murdered by unknown persons in his residence in Sogakope in the early hours of Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The assailants, numbering about eight, reportedly stormed the victim’s house wielding guns and cement blocks amidst sporadic shooting.

A resident of Sogakope, Yao Amekor, told Citi News that the shooting scared neighbours of the deceased and onlookers.

Mr. Adzahli sustained gunshot and stab wounds in the attack while the deceased’s wife also sustained gunshot wounds.

Whereas the family is demanding instant justice, many have also called on the security agencies in the region to step up their efforts in finding persons involved in the killing.

Missing rifles

Meanwhile, two police officers have also been arrested and detained following the disappearance of one service rifle at the Sogakope Police station on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

Although, investigations so far do not suggest any link between the missing weapon and the murder of the Assemblyman the command says it is resolved to get to the bottom of it.

The Regional Police Command has directed that the two suspects are quickly transferred to the Regional Headquarters to assist the investigation.

Angry residents

The incident has generated anger among members of the community who accused the police of failing to respond swiftly to distress calls by the deceased and his family when they noticed that the assailants were attempting to break into their room.

The residents, after temporarily blocking the Accra-Aflao road to protest the police’s inaction on Sunday, went on rampage on Monday, blocking the road again amidst burning of vehicle tyres.

They also pelted stones at the police station, destroying a police vehicle and other police property.

It took the intervention of joint police and military team to disperse the rampaging youth and restore calm to the area although three residents were left injured after being hit with live bullets.

Bounties to find killers

Former President Jerry John Rawlings had earlier announced a GH¢25,000 bounty for the heads of persons involved in the killing of the Assemblyman.

In a Facebook post, he said, “[He] is offering an additional amount of GH¢25,000 to earlier offers towards reliable information leading to the arrest of the attackers who killed the Assemblyman for Sogakope, Marcus Adzahli last Sunday and for those who committed another violent robbery in Vume, also in the South Tongu District about a month ago.”

This followed the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the South Tongu local assembly Emmanuel Luis Agama‘s GH¢10,000 bounty announcement for the same course.

He urged the public to offer information which will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.