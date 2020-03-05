National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament from the Volta Region have announced a GH¢15,000 bounty for information on the killers of Marcus Mawutor Adzahli, the Assembly member for Sogakope South Electoral Area.

This was made known by the Chairman of the caucus, Kwesi Bedzra.

He said the caucus would also take care of the hospital bills of the widow and children of the Assemblyman.

Bright Ahu, the South Tongu NDC Vice Chairman, also offered GH¢10,000 to fast track the arrest of the assailants.

The pledges were made when members of the caucus and some South Tongu Constituency Executives of the Party commiserated with the family of the deceased at Sogakope.

Mr. Bedzra said they were shocked by the incident and lamented the alleged neglect of security in the District.

Background

Marcus Mawutor Adzahli was allegedly murdered by unknown persons in his residence in Sogakope in the early hours of Sunday, March 1, 2020.

The assailants, numbering about eight, reportedly stormed the victim’s house wielding guns and cement blocks amidst sporadic shooting.

A resident of Sogakope, Yao Amekor, told Citi News that the shooting scared neighbours of the deceased and onlookers.

Mr. Adzahli sustained gunshot and stab wounds in the attack.

The deceased’s wife also sustained gunshot wounds.

Other monies offered to find murderers

Former President Jerry John Rawlings had earlier announced a GH¢25,000 bounty for the heads of persons involved in the killing of the Assemblyman.

In a Facebook post, the he said, “[He] is offering an additional amount of GH¢25,000 to earlier offers towards reliable information leading to the arrest of the attackers who killed the Assemblyman for Sogakope, Marcus Adzahli last Sunday and for those who committed another violent robbery in Vume, also in the South Tongu District about a month ago.”

This followed the District Chief Executive (DCE) of the South Tongu local assembly Emmanuel Luis Agama‘s GH¢10,000 bounty announcement for the same course.

He urged the public to offer information which will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.