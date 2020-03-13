Some international schools in Ghana are contemplating shutting down following the outbreak of the Coronavirus in Ghana.

The Ghana International School (GIS) for instance has e-mailed its staff and parents of the school urging them to prepare students on what learning at home will look like in the next few weeks.

They have also encouraged them to let their wards empty their lockers.

They also indicated that teaching staff should ensure that they have all their materials with them when they leave school on Friday.

The school is expected to take a decision on the way forward by the end of the day.

Lincoln Community School

Management of the Lincoln Community School also discarded rumours about students, and some parents who have their wards in the school contracting the deadly COVID-19 infectious disease.

In an e-mail communiqué sighted by Citi News, the school allayed the fears of the Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) and other stakeholders who feared there might have been a reported case of coronavirus on the school’s premises.

This comes on the backdrop of two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Ghana announced by the Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

The confirmed cases involved a senior official of the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana and a Ghanaian who had returned from Turkey.

“This e-mail is a follow up to our previous e-mail and to the e-mails we sent specifically to parents of 2C, 4C, and grade 7 students. I would like to clarify that we do not have a case of COVID-19 in our student or parent population. It is correct that one of the confirmed cases is from the Norwegian Embassy and we do have a family serving at that Embassy. However, this family has not tested positive for the virus and have not been in school since Wednesday.”

“We shared that information with the parents of 2C, 4C, and grade 7 out of an abundance of caution and to prevent inaccurate rumour. However, it has come to our notice that misinformation is spreading regardless,” the management of the school said.

Sources in the school confirmed to Citi News that fears are high as some parents with wards in the school are working for staff at the Norwegian Embassy in Ghana and have probably come into contact with the said senior official.

The statement from the school, however, stated emphatically that PTA members of the school had not tested positive for coronavirus.

“So please be assured that there are currently no cases of COVID-19 at LCS at this moment. Should a confirmed case be identified in either a student or a parent, we would then close the school.”

In a related development, Citi News understands that the Roman Ridge school will also be closing down temporarily amidst fears of the deadly coronavirus.

It is unclear when the management of the school will re-open school for normal activities to continue.