The Ministry of Roads and Highways wants authorities in the road and transport sector to enforce the country’s road regulations to make the country’s roads safe.

The Ministry said it is concerned about the rising number of road crashes on the country’s roads.

This comes after a fatal motor crash on the Kintampo-Tamale highway on Monday which claimed over 30 lives.

The Sector Minister, Kwasi Amoako Attah believes that close collaboration between stakeholders in the roads and transport sector will help to tackle the problem.

Kwasi Amoako Attah, made the remarks when he ordered for the removal of some substandard pavement blocks on Teddy’s road extension in Tema community 12 on Wednesday.

“People charged with oversight responsibility of the roads working together with the ministry of transport and the road safety authority must ensure that they do the proper thing on the road,” he said.

Already there are various proposals for making the country’s highways safe, including banning night commercial driving, which the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has rejected.

31 passengers dead in Kintampo crash

31 passengers died as a result of the Monday dawn road crash that resulted in a fire outbreak at Dawadawa Number 2 on the Kintampo-Tamale Highway.

Some of the passengers were burned beyond recognition as a result of the crash.

There were about six survivors who were sent to nearby health facilities.

The Kintampo Divisional Crime Officer, DSP Kwabena Gbagbo, told Citi News in an interview that the crash involved a bus moving from Bawku towards Techiman and a 23-seater Sprinter.

The crash is the most fatal since the Dompoase crash which claimed 35 lives in January 2020.

In that crash, an Intercity bus collided head-on with another bus at Dompoase near Elmina in the Central Region.