The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has disclosed that a crew member aboard one of the vessels at the Tema port who was suspected to be infected with COVID-19 has tested negative.

A statement from the Authority and signed by its General Manager in charge of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Esther Gyebi-Donkor, mentioned that the crew member who showed signs of fever, cough, sore throat, periodic sweating and others was on a ship which arrived on Friday, March 13, 2020.

The vessel was subsequently quarantined after the blood samples of the crew member were sent to the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research for testing.

“Firstly, the vessel was immediately ordered to be quarantined at anchorage. Our medical personnel guided by Marine Operations staff wore the requisite Protective Clothing and went on board the ship to take the temperature and blood samples of the sick crew member. The sample was subsequently taken to the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research for analysis.”

Portions of the statement read:

At about 10.00 p.m, the results of the analysis were released by Noguchi and the sick crew member was declared negative of COVID-19. Upon receiving this good news and clearance from Noguchi, GPHA berthed the vessel around 12:15 a.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, and the sick person whose condition is currently stable is being treated for the requisite non-contagious ailment on board, prior to the vessel’s expected sail by Tuesday, 17th March 2020.

The GPHA, however, attributed the success of the operation to the effectiveness of its response efforts targeted at combatting the threat of the novel coronavirus at the ports.

“GPHA wished to note that this incident was successfully reported and managed due to the practical coronavirus preparedness Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) put in place by the port”.

Coronavirus cases in Ghana

As of noon on Sunday, March 15, 2020, six cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in Ghana.

Director of Public Health at Ghana Health Service, Dr. Badu Sarkodie who provided updates on the country’s cases on Sunday said all the cases were imported into the country.

The first two cases were confirmed on Thursday, March 12, 2020.

Two other cases were confirmed on Friday, March 13, 2020, while an additional two were confirmed on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

Five of the cases were confirmed in the Greater Accra Region while the remaining one was confirmed in the Ashanti Region.

Health officials have been working to trace persons who have come into contact with the patients and may be at risk of contracting the virus.

With these cases reported in Ghana, the government has announced new measures to contain the spread with a focus on major themes including social distancing which discourages close contacts with others in public areas.