The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council has urged Ghanaians to take personal and collective responsibility for protecting themselves against any potential spread of the Coronavirus also known as the COVID-19, which has already been declared by the World Health Organisation as a global pandemic.

A statement issued by the Council and signed by the President, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong-Manso advised Ghanaians to do this by exercising their faith “in God through prayer, standing on the Word of God in Psalms 91 and 121 and having knowledge and a better understanding of the disease, including the adoption of practical behavioural and attitudinal changes,” as they are the surest ways to minimising the potential spread and impact of COVID-19.

Ghana confirms two cases

Ghana confirmed two cases of coronavirus on Thursday. This was announced by the Health Minister Kwaku Agyemang-Manu at an emergency press briefing organised by the Information Ministry.

The two cases according to the Health Minister, tested positive after laboratory tests from the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research.

The cases according to the Health Minister were reported as ‘imported cases’ as both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey.

“Both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So these are imported cases of COVID-19,” he said.

Gov’t provides $100m to enhance Coronavirus preparedness

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has directed the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, to make available the cedi equivalent of $100 million to enhance Ghana’s Coronavirus preparedness and response plan.

This amount, according to President Akufo-Addo, “is to fund expansion of infrastructure, purchase of materials and equipment, and public education.”

Delivering an address to the nation on Wednesday, 11th March, 2020, the President explained that, with the declaration by the World Health Organisation (WHO) of the Coronavirus disease as “a pandemic”, it is important that Ghana steps up her preparedness to ensure that, beyond the initial measures that have been put in place, a ‘whole of Ghana’ approach is adopted in preparation for a possible hit within the country’s borders.