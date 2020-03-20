Ghana’s Ambassador to China, Edward Boateng has extolled the measures adopted by Chinese authorities to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

He said China relied heavily on science and innovation to drive its response to the outbreak which has since affected several countries of the world.

He told Bernard Avle in an interview that China was clear in the use of a central messaging system to communicate on the virus and educate the public on the COVID-19 to ensure that its spread was contained.

“Once they realized the severity of the pandemic, the messaging was very clear. They had a central command in terms of the messaging and the directives. The strategies were very science-driven in terms of data collection and tracking of people. There was also very effective public education and sensitization as well as mobilizing the general public,” he said.

For two days running, China has not reported any local case of the virus.

All the new cases recorded are imported, suggesting that the country is making progress in dealing with the outbreak.

Comparing the fast rise in confirmed Coronavirus cases in countries such as Italy and Iran to what pertained in China, analysts have lauded China for its efforts in containing the virus.

Edward Boateng said China worked efficiently to beat its own timeline of ending the outbreak in April by doing so in March.

He said the cooperation of citizens to help tackle the virus and adherence to the stated protocols on ensuring personal hygiene was also key for China seeming success.

“People were taking all the information and implemented them meticulously. There was also rapid response. Where I live for instance, if they heard of a case, immediately, there would be a reaction from the authorities. The use of technology has helped a lot, it helped in tracking, treatment and in the monitoring of people’s behaviour. The discipline of the people also helped,” he said.

The Ambassador, however, said despite the improved situation China finds itself in, it cannot be said to have completely dealt with the Coronavirus.

He further urged Ghanaians to follow and apply the education on handwashing and practice social distancing to help the country overcome the Coronavirus challenge.

