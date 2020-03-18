Three Ghanaian nationals have died in Europe from the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

This is according to Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway.

Two of the deceased were residing in Italy while the other was resident in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The WHO has declared Europe, the new epicentre of the pandemic with Italy recording the highest number of cases in that region.

Briefing the media in Parliament, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said government through its missions abroad is offering constant advice to citizens on the prevention of the pandemic.

“I have heard that three Ghanaians in Italy have lost their lives and one in Copenhagen. We are praying that they keep to the advice.”