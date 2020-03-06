Togo has registered its first case of coronavirus, its government said on Friday.

The government said in an official statement that the patient is 42-year-old woman who was resident in the capital Lome.

The patient, prior to being diagnosed, had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February and early March.

The patient has since been isolated and receiving treatment. Authorities say she is currently in a stable condition.

Excepts of the statement in English said, “Togo has been preparing to deal with it [coronavirus],” since the outbreak.

It said the country has been “taking active surveillance measures” along its borders.

While urging the public to remain calm and not to panic, Togo’s Prime Minister Komi Klassou said persons who had come into contact with the patient have been identified and quarantined according to international health regulations.

With this case, Togo is added to the list of African countries affected by the epidemic. Cases have so far been reported in Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, South Africa and Cameroon.

No death has however been reported on the continent.