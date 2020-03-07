Twelve people including two immigration officers collapsed while on parade at the Na Bongu primary school where the maiden independence parade of the newly created North East region took place.

The reason for their collapse is widely attributed to the high heat waves blowing across Northern Ghana.

The North East is said to be part of the hottest regions due to high rate of environmental degradation.

“Some of the children did not eat before coming to the parade, coupled with the heat, definitely some of them will be affected”, said Salifu Wuni, a teacher.

The 63rd independence parade at the North East was led by Parade Commander, DSP, Maister Klay with ASP Mr Amos Addai as second in Command. They were assisted by Parade Adjutant Sergeant Stella Dzigbordi.

All security contingents except the military and the customs officers were present.

Some security officers at the parade attributed the absence of the two critical contingents to inadequate personnel in the region and especially that there are no commands for them yet in the new region.

“You know things are picking up slowly in the new region. Immigration just got their command, as for customs and the military they are yet to get their commands” an unanimous police officer said.