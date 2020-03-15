The University of Ghana has cancelled its interim assessments scheduled for some students this weekend.

The move is part of efforts taken by the school to stop the spread of the virus.

The school, since the government’s announcement of confirmed cases in the country, has stepped up efforts to ensure student and staff safety.

The Registrar of the University, Mercy Haizel-Ashia in a memo to the staff of the University said all interim assessments scheduled for 14th and 15th March 2020 has been cancelled.

“The University community is hereby informed that the Interim Assessments (IAs) scheduled for this weekend have been cancelled,” the notice said.

She added that the decision was in line with “the statement from the Public Affairs Directorate, suspending all gatherings on campus, until further notice.”

The Public Affairs Directorate of the University of Ghana last week announced a ban on all public gatherings including hall week celebrations.

It also said all non-essential international travel (of all employees and students) has been put on hold till further notice.

“Staff, staff dependents, students including international students who must travel should seek clearance from the Office of the Vice Chancellor with UG Emergency Response Team (UG-ERT) playing advisory role,” it said in a notice to the University community.