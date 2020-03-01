The US has reported the first death from the new coronavirus in the country, in the state of Washington.

Officials said the patient was a man in his 50s with underlying health conditions.

President Donald Trump said more cases were “likely” but added that the country was prepared for any circumstance.

On Sunday, Australia and Thailand also recorded their first fatalities from coronavirus.

A 78-year-old Australian man died after being infected on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan last month.

Thailand, which has had 42 cases of the virus, said a 35-year-old man who died was also suffering from dengue fever.

More than 85,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in 57 countries around the world and almost 3,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization. The vast majority of infections and deaths are in China, where the virus emerged late last year.

Officials in Washington state on Saturday said they were investigating a possible outbreak of the coronavirus at a local nursing home.

Dr Jeffrey Duchin, a health official for Washington’s Seattle and King County, said there were two cases associated with the long-term care facility Life Care Center of Kirkland – one a healthcare worker and the other a resident in her 70s.

Dr Duchin said about 27 residents and 25 staff members at the centre had “some sort of symptoms”. Officials said more positive cases were expected.

In total, the WHO says there have been 62 cases in the US so far.

A US citizen previously died in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the virus first appeared.