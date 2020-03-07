President Nana Akufo-Addo has called for peace in Ghana as the country prepares for the December 2020 general elections.

According to him, the onus lies on Ghana as the first Saharan colonial country in Africa to set a good example of democracy.

Speaking at the 63rd Independence Day Celebration in Kumasi, the President, Nana Akufo-Addo urged Ghanaians to let peace prevail in all situations, especially in this election season.

“As Ghanaians, we have always been known for arguments and debates. And in an election year, it is predictable that the decibel level will go up. That is what we are currently experiencing. In our gravest moment of fury, we strive on the responsibility we carry as the first sub-Saharan colonial country to gain independence, it is not simply to build a successful country, we owe it to the rest of the continent and black race to demonstrate that indeed, we can build and run a successful, prosperous and happy country.”

Nana Addo also expressed his commitment to superintend over a peaceful, free and fair elections, assuring that he will do everything within his power to protect Ghana’s democratic credentials at all times.

For him, he will not compromise on the peace of the country under any circumstance.

2020 polls: Deal with those who’ll foment trouble – Akufo-Addo to security agencies

Nana Akufo-Addo has once asked the country’s security agencies to deal with any group of persons who will attempt to cause mayhem during this year’s elections.

Nana Akufo-Addo said he has given firm instruction to heads of the security services to act without fear or favour.

“To ensure that the security agencies in our country act without partiality so that the law is applied evenhandedly, [that] is the reason why I passed a law against vigilantism to make sure that we can come to grips with it. And for the strictness, I have given them to the leadership of the security agencies.”

“So far as I am concerned, crime is crime. Crime cannot have a political colourization. I think from now on, the political leaders must insist that the security agencies act with evenhanded. If an NPP man causes a problem or assaults someone in public, he must be dealt with as a citizen of Ghana not as a member of the NPP. It doesn’t matter that the NPP government is in power,” he added.