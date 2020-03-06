A security analyst, Adam Bonaa, believes the state may be getting complacent with the activities of Homeland Study Group Foundation which is pushing for the secession of the Volta Region from Ghana for the creation of a Western Togoland.

Residents of the Volta Regional capital, Ho, woke up to the flag of the Western Togoland secessionist group flying at full mast at the premises of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council.

The Volta Regional Coordinating Council is the base of operation for the Volta Regional Minister, Dr. Archibald Letsa, who Mr. Bonaa said needed to comment on the incident which he described as “psychological warfare.”

The incident also notably took place a day before Ghana’s 63rd independence anniversary.

“He [Dr. Letsa] should be explaining to Ghanaians how this thing happened right underneath him and he didn’t know.”

Mr. Bonaa also questioned the effectiveness of security agencies in the region.

“We have National Security people in the region. We have BNI [Bureau of National Investigation] in the region. Where is our intelligence setup?” he asked.

In addition, he was also worried by the inability of the state to apprehend the 80-year-old leader of the secessionists, Charles Kormi Kudzodzi aka Papavi, who is believed to still be in Ghana.

“We were able to locate NAM 1 [Menzgold CEO Nana Appiah Mensah] far away in Dubai? How many months has it been since there was a warrant for the arrest of [Charles Kormi Kudzodzi]? So I am worried.”

The Homeland Study Group Foundation declared independence on November 16, 2019.

Since then, over 50 persons with suspected ties to the group have been arrested in multiple operations.

The group first made calls for the secession in May 2019.

At the time, over 80 members of the separatist group were subsequently arrested for assembling for a protest over the arrest of seven leaders of the Homeland Study Group Foundation.

But the Attorney General in July 2019 withdrew all charges brought against the members of Homeland Study Group Foundation