Member institutions of the Vice Chancellors Ghana (VCG) across the country have shut down in conformity with the measures put in place by the government to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The VCG said it is still in consultation with the government to ensure that the proposal to roll out a distance learning plan to keep students academically active during the period of closure is implemented effectively.

It also entreated all students and employees of public universities to commit themselves seriously to the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic facing the country and the world at large, Vice Chancellors Ghana, (VCG) – the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Public Universities in Ghana – commits to support the measures put in place by Government to combat the pandemic. To this end, all VCG member institutions have shut down in accordance with the Presidential directive. VCG acknowledges that this arrangement though laudable under our current circumstances may be fraught with some challenges particularly for students in remote communities in the country where there is limited internet access.”

“We do however recognise the importance of rolling out this platform and continuing to build on it to achieve better outcomes. VCG would take account of the challenges faced by students and employees and make the necessary adjustments, including the revision of the academic calendar, if necessary, and in line with further government directives.”

Partial lockdown

Ghana has begun a partial lockdown of Accra, Tema, Kumasi and Kasoa as part of measures to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The affected areas in the lockdown are some of the most densely populated in Ghana.

During the two-week partial lockdown, citizens in affected areas are advised to only leave their homes in search of essential items or activities.

COVID-19 cases in Ghana hit 152

Ghana’s case count for COVID-19 has increased to 152 as of Sunday, March 29, 2020.

This followed the confirmation of 11 new cases by the Ghana Health Service.

Ten (10) of the new cases were among persons who were under mandatory quarantine in Tamale under the direction of the Regional Security Committee of the Northern Region.