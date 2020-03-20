As part of its support for Ghanaians during this coronavirus pandemic, Vodafone Ghana is offering customers free access to various educational websites and e-learning platforms to ensure academic continuity is unhindered.

The telecommunications giant is working with various educational institutions across the country to zero-rate their learning platforms for Vodafone data customers. This will enable schools and universities to continue their learning and teaching processes during this break, without worrying about data charges.

Vodafone has issued an open invitation to schools who are yet to benefit from this rare opportunity to simply send an email to [email protected] before Wednesday 25 March 2020 to begin the process.

Commenting on the initiative, Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive Officer of Vodafone Ghana said: ‘’At Vodafone, we believe technology has assumed even greater importance for connecting people and delivering vital services such as education, during this period. We are determined to contribute to enhancing the learning experience for students with our technology. This is a commitment we hold dear and we are happy to be at the forefront of educational transformation during this difficult period.’’

The Telco through its enterprise unit, Vodafone Business, is also helping organisations and small businesses minimise the impact of the coronavirus pandemic by empowering with them tools that enable them to work remotely from their homes. These include conferencing facility, free close user group calls, matchless voice minutes, unique data bundles and bulk SMS.

Instant Schools, the Vodafone Ghana Foundation’s e-learning platform has also become a viable option for parents and guardians across the country.

The platform, which can be reached via www.instantshcools.vodafone.com.gh, provides Vodafone customers free access to a wide range of educational materials for students across several academic cycles and covers various subjects including English, Science and Math.

The telecommunications giant has also advised customers to use its various digital channels including My Vodafone App and Vodafone Cash, for all transactions and payments during his period. Enterprise customers can also access and pay their bills on Vodafone’s secure online billing portal https://myvodafone.vodafone.com.gh .