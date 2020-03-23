The offices of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) at the Elubo border has been gutted by fire.

Server, computers and other office logistics were all destroyed by the inferno.

The Western Regional Fire Command PRO, DO3 Emmanuel Bonney told Citi News the fire started after 9 pm on Sunday after the border was closed due to the Coronavirus.

He said they are currently investigating to find the cause of the fire.

“The fire started yesterday around 9 pm, the internet server, some computers, files, cabinets and 2 offices were burnt completely. This was last night after we had closed the border. Our investigators are currently investigating the fire because the officers are now reporting to work since they had closed for the day at the time of the incident.”

An official from the Western Regional Immigration Command confirming to Citi News on the bases of anonymity said the fire was very destructive but luckily enough it happened after the border was closed

He also hinted that even though the office will need full restoration before work can begin, such restoration can only be done after the directive to close the border is lifted.

The Ghana Immigration Service is expected to play a very vital role in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

With the announcement of the closure of the borders of the country, the GIS is the body that will enforce these directives.