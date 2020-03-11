Two out of the five persons who were admitted at the Walewale Government hospital in the North East Region, after a road crash have been treated and discharged.

This leaves behind three other persons who are still receiving treatment from the crash which happened on the Tamale-Walewale main road on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

The accident which occurred at about 3pm involved a Yuton bus carrying about 40 passengers which run into a tipper truck after its brake failed.

The Nurses Manager at the Walewale Government Hospital, Benjamin Yamusah in a Citi News interview has said two of the five patients that were taken there have been treated and discharged and the three will be transferred to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, today, Wednesday.

“They brought in five patients, two of them, we have treated and discharged. For the other three, their issues are a bit serious and those have to do with fractures, sustained fractures of their lower limbs [legs]. Another gentleman had some illustrations on the head so for him, all the illustrations were repaired but then we need to refer them to the Tamale Teaching Hospital,” he said.

Walewale road crash

The crash involved a Yutong bus travelling from Kumasi to the Bawku area and a tipper truck.

According to the conductor on the Yutong bus, the bus’ breaks failed causing it to run into the truck.

The conductor also said the bus had some transmission problems.

“The car was speeding and my master applied the break but it didn’t work. We signalled with our lights to other cars as everything seized.”

One of the passengers also said there were signs that the vehicle was not in good condition during the trip.

“The car was not good at all. After a while, he [driver] stops to put water in it,” she recounted.

Despite these occurrences, the driver later said there was no real fault in the vehicle though he said: “the air in the brake lines was finished.”