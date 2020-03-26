The Chairman of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Health, Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah, has urged Ghanaians to stay calm amidst calls for a lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“If you are not careful, you can be overzealous and the steps you are going to take will even create more problems for you than solving the problem,” he noted on Citi TV‘s The Point of View.

The most recent calls for some form of lockdown have been from the Ghana Medical Association.

It further urged Ghanaians to support the decision should government adopt the suggestion.

Calls for a partial to complete lockdown have also come from the Bureau of Public Safety, the Trades Union Congress among other observers.

But Dr. Nuamah cautioned that the risk has to be properly assessed before such drastic action is implemented.

“We should be worried but shouldn’t be too alarmed to take certain harsh decisions that will in the end up boomerang on us.”

His committee is set to meet the Minister of the Health later today where the issue of a lockdown will be explored further.

“We have to be assured of certain things. All of us are a bit worried. We’ve been actually debating lockdown or no lockdown,” Dr. Nuamah disclosed.

The novel coronavirus cases recorded in Ghana currently stand at 68, according to the Ghana Health Service.

Ghana has recorded 41 cases in the last two days.

At the moment, the most drastic measures the state has taken is the closure of all borders in the country.