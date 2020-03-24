The Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says the government welcomes the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) decision to set up a Coronavirus team but warned that the government is against the politicization of issues of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Speaking at a press briefing on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, the Minister said the government encourages various groups who seek to educate the public on the outbreak of Coronavirus to do so but without malice.

“That in itself will be welcome. We will only caution that after telling everybody else, please refer to the Ghana Health Service materials and the facts about this outbreak; how we can fight against it,” he said.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Sunday assembled an 11-member team to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic in Ghana.

The team according to former President John Mahama, had submitted a proposal of a national action plan on combating the novel coronavirus to the Speaker of Parliament.

But Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said while the government has no problem with the action taken by the NDC, it will not countenance any attempt to politicize issues about the pandemic.

He added that any group seeking to help in sharing COVID-19 education must route their advisories through the Information Ministry.

“This is not a time for politicizing matters. If ordinarily, this group is to share public education materials and help spread the word, nothing will stop them from so doing. What we caution against is the politicization of matters at this time when literally the nation is at war. Partisan politizing of materials will not serve anybody’s interest at this point in time. If they have any expert advice that they want to put together, I don’t know whether it is for their party…Just like we are encouraging all other groups that if they want to put together and share as advisory, they are free to do so and route it through the Ministry of Information. We will be happy to receive anything they may have in dealing with a very complex situation such as this,” he said.

Members of NDC’s 11-member committee

1. Nana Kofi Quakyi (Assistant Professor in Public Health/Specialist in Health Economics)

2. Dr. Vida Yarkong (PhD in Interdisciplinary Medicine)

3. Dr. Prosper Akanbong – Immediate Past CEO of Tamale Teaching Hospital and Physician Consultant

4. Dr. Jehu Appiah: Senior Medical Consultant and former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association

5. Prosper Bani – Former Minister of Interior and former Head of UNDP’s Crisis Prevention and Recovery Team for Africa

6. Dr. Zanetor Rawlings – Medical Doctor

7. Alex Segbefia – Former Minister of Health

8. Mintah Akandoh – Ranking Member on the Parliamentary Committee of Heath

9. Prof. Margaret Kweku – UHAS

10. Dr. Jonas Asamoah – Public Health Expert, Hawa Memorial Hospital, Osiem.

11. Mrs. Mawuena Trebarh – (Communications Specialist) NCB-HQ

Coronavirus cases in Ghana

As at noon on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, Ghana had recorded 52 cases of Coronavirus with two persons dying as a result.

The number of active cases is 50.