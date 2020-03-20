The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) says reports that it is closing its offices from Monday, March 23, 2020, amidst fears of the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country are false.

“The Authority urges the general public to disregard news making rounds on some social media platforms that it would close its offices to the public on Monday, March 23. 2020. No such decision has been taken”, DVLA said in a statement on Friday.

Suspension of outreach services

The Authority has however put on hold, all of its outreach services as a result of the pandemic.

This the Authority says is to control the spread of the disease among its staff and the general public following the rise in the number of reported cases.

“In furtherance to these measures, the Authority has suspended all its outreach services, including the Mobile service and Tertiary Drive (TERTDRIVE) operations, where services are extended to corporate institutions, lorry stations as well as students of tertiary institutions until further notice”, the statement added.

Safety measures

Meanwhile, the Authority says adequate measures have been put in place at its nationwide offices to protect its clients and the general public from contracting the disease.

They said, “DVLA wishes to inform the general public, particularly its cherished clients that it has put adequate measures in place. its offices in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak to ensure staff and clients transact business in a safe environment. The Authority has fitted its offices with alcohol-based sanitizers and ‘veronica buckets’ with detergents at the entrance and exit points to enable clients to wash and sanitize their hands before and after transacting business.”

Both staff and clients of the DVLA are being entreated to observe the social distancing protocols advised by the World Health Organisation, Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service as well as all the other precautionary measures and hygienic practices.

More and more of state and private institutions are taking steps to ensure the health and safety of employees and persons who patronize their services.

It follows instructions given by President Akufo-Addo for them to take decisive actions in the wake of the outbreak.

16 COVID-19 cases in Ghana

The novel Coronavirus cases in Ghana have increased to 16 as of Friday, March 20, 2020.

Details from the Ghana Health Service’s website dedicated to updating Ghanaians on COVID-19 cases confirmed the latest development.

The five new cases are all in the Greater Accra Region.

The latest update confirms fears community spreading has begun in Ghana.

Details of the cases published on the website noted that three of the patients have no travel history.