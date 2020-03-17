The Ghana Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association says it has asked its members to begin the production of drugs that can fight COVID-19 in Ghana.

The Association says it is supporting the government’s quest to end the spread of the virus.

Kofi Nsiah Poku, the president of the Ghana Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association in a Citi News interview after a meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, said they will also play their role effectively.

“With regard to the supportive treatment, we are also prepared; we have the machines and the lines to be able to do that. I have asked manufacturers to put aside their normal production schedules and bring up products that will be used to support the COVID-19 and also make sure those products are easily available.”

Help fight spread of Coronavirus – Akufo-Addo

Yesterday, March 16, 2020, President Nana Akufo-Addo urged members of the pharmaceutical industry to help the government fight the spread of the coronavirus.

The president who described the situation as a crisis says all hands must be on deck to help the country fight this novel disease.

“So I called you here for all of us to put our brains, our minds, and our hearts together to see a way forward for the future of our country. I felt that with you, the leaders of the pharmaceuticals industry in our country, we can come together in this coalition to address these deficiencies in a really systematic and a really programmatic manner,” the president said.