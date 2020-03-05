The supposed flag of the Western Togoland secessionist group was on Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, seen flying at full mast at the premises of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council where the Volta Regional Minister operates as political head of the region.

As of 8:30 am on Thursday, police officers from the Volta Regional Command were seen frantically pulling down the flag supposed to be the identity of the group.

It is unclear who hoisted the flag and why it was done at the Regional Coordinating Council a day before the celebration of Ghana’s 63rd independence anniversary.