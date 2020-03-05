The supposed flag of the Western Togoland secessionist group was on Thursday morning, March 5, 2020, seen flying at full mast at the premises of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council where the Volta Regional Minister operates as political head of the region.

As of 8:30 am on Thursday, police officers from the Volta Regional Command were seen frantically pulling down the flag supposed to be the identity of the group.

It is not clear who hoisted the flag and why it was done at the Regional Coordinating Council a day before the celebration of Ghana’s 63rd independence anniversary.

Officials of the Coordinating Council are yet to make any public comment on the matter.

Also known as the Homeland Study Group Foundation, they have been advocating for the secession of a part of Ghana which formed colonial Western Togoland from Ghana as it is currently constituted.

Some members of the group have been arrested on several occasions with some of its members still standing trial.