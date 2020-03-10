Drivers of the Quality Bus System popularly known as Aayalolo they say they have still not been paid two weeks after they were promised their salary arrears.

They had embarked on a strike for their concerns to be met but called it off less than 24 hours with the hope of meeting senior management of the company to iron out the issue.

The drivers who were demanding eight months’ salary arrears say they rescinded the decision after the promise to allow them to meet the company’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

But speaking to Citi News, Executive member of the Aayalolo Drivers Union, Matthew Agbesi said management has since not honoured its part of the bargain.

“Looking at the situation where we are demanding money from our management and the amount involved -they say they have paid part. But if you have paid in part – it is not the full amount. So for me, we have not received any money but the reason we have not reacted is that management is putting in place measures to bring every employee onto the payroll. So we all agreed that we should be given salary allowances but we have not heard anything since then. So as for receiving money, I do not think so.”

Drivers’ claims false – GAPTE

But the Director of Communications at the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE), Fred Chidi maintains that the claims by the drivers are false.

“We agreed that we were going to pay them part of the one-month arrears we owed them in January. Last Monday, we paid them an amount of money that they all signed for and received in cash in envelopes which I saw. The Finance Directorate was busily counting monies to them so it is quite unfortunate and surprising that the drivers say the did not receive monies at all.”