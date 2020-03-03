Following Citi News’ report on abandoned infrastructural projects at the Bomaa Senior High School in the Ahafo Region, work has finally resumed on an 18-unit classroom block which started over a decade ago.

Work has also resumed on a library and administration block which was also abandoned for some time.

As a school established over three decades ago, Bomaa Senior High School has been facing serious infrastructural and logistical challenges.

The school has a problem of inadequate classroom blocks which has compelled its management to convert parts of the uncompleted projects into classrooms.

Citi News in an earlier report in 2019 highlighted the infrastructural challenges at the school.

But now, students of the school can now heave a sigh of relief after the recent progress on the projects.

During Citi News‘ most recent visit to the school, the old wooden slabs used on the building were seen being replaced with new ones.

This building, when completed, will contribute immensely in reducing the deficit associated with classroom blocks.

School authorities who spoke to Citi News on grounds of anonymity said the students will still be using part of the uncompleted projects as classrooms as work continues.

For now, the hope of students is that work to continues smoothly on the projects to ensure early completion.

The uncompleted structures have been fitted with partitions for their use as classrooms.

Students have complained that this temporary measure is disrupted anytime it rains.

Siaka Sumaila, who was the school’s head prefect at the time recounted some challenges they students faced.

“We are suffering from the problem of inadequate classroom blocks so the uncompleted administration block has been demarcated into various classrooms. But studying comes to a halt anytime it rains.”

New project started

As the two projects were on hold, the government began the construction of a six-unit classroom block some months ago which is nearing completion.

This new project, when completed, will reduce the classroom deficit to an extent as some offices and buildings such as the assembly hall are being used as classrooms.

The students, however, want more classrooms blocks to be built to properly address the problem.

“We are facing a lot of challenges because we are not having enough classrooms. Some students study in the uncompleted administration block. Classrooms have been converted into dormitories and others have been converted to an assembly hall. So we want the authorities; thus the government and the old students to come and help us.”

Aside from the issue of classroom blocks, boarding students say their concerns with respect to dormitories have still not been addressed.

“In our dormitories, we face so many challenges here. In my room, for instance, there are only three beds. The other students sleep on the floor,” one student stated.

“We have no fans here so at times we feel very uncomfortable in the room. So parts of the nets are torn and we are always bitten by mosquitoes,” another added.

The poor state of the school’s dining hall which was also highlighted in Citi News’ earlier report, still remains the same.

Twum Anthony, the school’s assistant boys’ prefect said: “The cooks prepare our food in our dining hall. While we will be eating in the dining hall, they will be cooking at the same time and we become very uncomfortable because of the smoke.”

“For those who are asthmatic, it becomes an unbearable situation for them. Because of that, we always allow students to take food out of the dining hall. Also, the dining hall is too small for us. Some batches wait for others to finish eating before they can also enter. We want the government to build an ultra-modern dining hall for the school.”

The Chairman of the Parent-Teacher Association, Michael Kusi Boadum has also called on the government to pay attention to the dormitory facilities and the dining hall in the school.

“Some classrooms have been converted into dormitories. We are facing serious challenges with respect to dormitories. We are appealing to the government and other stakeholders, NGOs, GETfund among others to come to our aid. Apart from that, we need a befitting dining and assembly hall.”