Health Authorities in the Upper East Region have so far identified 11 persons who came into contact with the pregnant woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region.

The 33-year-old was diagnosed with novel coronavirus after she went to the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital with symptoms of COVID-19.

Her samples were tested at the Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research and proved positive.

It later emerged that hospital authorities discharged the woman upon her husband’s request.

Upper East Regional Minister, Tangoba Abayage said the patient is in stable condition and the 11 contacts traced will be followed up on for testing immediately.

“The patient is clinically stable and in good health…at the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital as the sore throat and cough has subsided. She is able to eat without any discomfort or difficulty. 11 of her close contacts have been identified so far and are being followed up,” she said.

More about the patient

The patient had no history of travel outside Ghana nor contact with any of the other confirmed COVID-19 patients.

According to the Upper East Coordinating Council, the patient returned to Bolgatanga on Friday, March 27, 2020 after travelling to the Western Region and spending a week there, a claim the COVID-19 team in Tarkwa had refuted.

“One the 28th March 2020, she presented herself at the Upper East Regional Hospital, Bolgtanga with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. Samples were taken to Kumasi Center for Collaborative Research for laboratory confirmation.”

Her results came back positive on April 3, 2020.

Her case is the latest to be reported in the country, increasing the national case count to 214 including five deaths and three recoveries.

Regional breakdown

Six regions have so far recorded confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Greater Accra still leads as the region with the most number of confirmed cases, followed by the Northern Region before Ashanti, Upper West, Upper East and Eastern Region.