A team of sprayers have arrived in the North East Region to begin disinfection in 57 markets simultaneously today April 1, 2020.

The exercise is meant to ensure proper sanitation and hygiene at market places countrywide.

Activities in the selected markets have been halted temporally to allow the disinfections exercise which is in compliance with the presidential directive.

A statement signed by the North East Regional Minister; Solomon Boar asked Municipal and District assemblies including chiefs, market queens and leaders to ensure strict adherence to the exercise.

The statement said disinfections and public education are some of many activities to be carried in the area in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development is spearheading the disinfection exercise in collaboration with the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) countrywide to ensure the success of the exercise.

The one-day exercise which will last half of the day will see major markets like Walewale, Nalerigu, Janga, Gbintiri Bimbago, Nakpanduri, Bunkpurugu, Yunyoo and Sakogu among others being closed for the exercise.

The earmarked markets are due to be reopened tomorrow 2nd April 2020 according to the statement.

“The Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) request the cooperation of the general public especially the traders and all persons conducting businesses in the markets in this all-important period.”

Disinfection in other Markets

The disinfection of markets started in the Greater Accra Region on Monday, March 23, 2020, in some 137 markets, followed by the Kumasi and parts of the Ashanti Region on Friday, March 27, 2020.

43 markets in the Ahafo Region, 125 and 78 markets in the Bono and the Bono East Region respectively were closed on Monday, March 30, 2020, to allow for a disinfection exercise as directed by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.