President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has disclosed that 79% of Ghana’s COVID-19 cases were imported.

He made this known on Thursday during his sixth address to the nation on measures taken to curb the spread of the disease.

“One hundred and five (105) of the confirmed cases came from those who were mandatorily quarantined and tested on their arrival on 21st and 22nd of March. One hundred and ninety-two (192) of the cases came from travellers, who entered our country before the closure, and their contacts. Seventy-nine percent (79%) of the three hundred and seventy-eight (378) confirmed cases are, thus, imported,” he said.

He further justified the country’s decision to close its borders and also announced that the country’s frontiers will remain closed until further notice.

“We now see that the decision to close down our borders has been justified…Clearly, until we have the situation fully under control, we cannot, at this time, open our borders. They will have to remain shut until further notice,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo also indicated that some 10,000 test results are expected in the coming days which will enable the government to decide on the way forward in the country’s fight against the novel coronavirus which has infected over a million people worldwide.

“We should be able to test some additional 10,000 samples in the coming week to gives us a clearer picture to enable us to take a decision on the way forward,” he said.

Ghana’s cases of COVID-19

Ghana’s cases of the novel Coronavirus has increased to 378.

Out of the number, six have died and four have also recovered.

