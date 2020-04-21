The Ashanti Regional Health Directorate has said it will begin testing commercial vehicle drivers and market women for Coronavirus.

The Directorate has classified these persons as those in high-risk groups since they come into contact with a lot of people as part of their daily activities.

Tests will only be conducted for willing persons, according to the directorate.

The measure, according to the Directorate is part of its enhanced surveillance to trace more contacts suspected to be carrying the virus.

The Ashanti Region has recorded 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Ashanti Regional Director of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang asked residents to continue observing the laid down safety protocols.

“We are also considering testing highrisk groups. The high-risk groups are the frontline workers, taxi drivers, uber drivers, market women, trotro drivers. These are people who come into contact with a lot of people. They will undergo voluntary testing.”

The disinfection of public and private Senior High Schools has also begun in all 42 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies in the Ashanti Region.

A total of 134 public and 53 private Senior High Schools (SHSs), as well as, three Special Schools in the region would be fumigated over a ten-day period.

Government indicates that the ongoing exercise to disinfect Senior High Schools in the country is targeted at ridding buildings and facilities of rodents, bedbugs and other insects.