Police in the Afigyae Kwabre South District in the Ashanti Region say they are working hard to counter the spate of robbery attacks in the area.

This comes after complaints from the staff of the Ankaase Methodist Hospital over fears of robbery attacks.

The attacks on people in the area led to the death of one member of staff of the hospital on April 10 this year after being shot weeks earlier.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda on Eyewitness News on Wednesday, the District Commander for Afigyae Kwabre South District Command of the Ghana Police Service, Chief Superintendent Ibrahim Sulley noted that the police in the area are constantly trying their possible best to end the menace and put all culprits in check.

“The road is very bad. There was a time we engaged in a shoot out. They shot at us but by the time we manoeuvred to park and return the fire, they had already jumped into the bush. They pass through the bushes before attacking people on the road. They don’t pass on the road. So now we are appealing to the assemblymen and all community members to assist us with their information so that we can swoop on them. They know the boys. They are living with them.”

“So far we have made an effort by arresting two of them [the robbers] and one was also shot. They were jailed 15 years each. So we can assure the hospital administration that we are on top of the game. They should not be scared. We are working together to make sure that this problem is solved once and for all,” he stressed.

Background

Management and the staff of the Ankaase Methodist hospital in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region had earlier threatened to lay down their tools if persistent robbery attacks on their facility and their staff continue.

According to the Medical Director of the facility, Dr. Seth Sie Gomina, several efforts to draw the attention of health authorities and police in the region have failed.

The Administrator of the hospital, Joseph Amankwah also on Eyewitness News claimed that the hospital had even bought tyres for a pick-up truck for the Divisional Command of the area after it complained that its vehicles that can be used to patrol the area had been inactive, but to no avail.

“All the stakeholders that we need to engage, we have engaged with them. I went to the Tafo Pankrono Divisional Command personally and asked them if they had some challenges in providing security along the road. What they told me was that they had this abandoned vehicle and they are looking for tyres for the car so that they can patrol the area.”

“We went and bought the tyres for them. So we thought that we had done our part of the bargain and that the rest of it has to do with they playing their role. They came there, patrolled the area once or twice and we haven’t seen them again,” he fumed.