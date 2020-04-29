Management and the staff of the Ankaase Methodist hospital in the Afigya Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region say they will lay down their tools if persistent robbery attacks on their facility and their staff continue.

The incessant attacks on the hospital led to the death of one member of staff on April 10 this year.

According to the Medical Director of the facility, Dr. Seth Sie Gomina, several efforts to draw the attention of health authorities and police in the region have failed.

“The effect on the staff in this hospital is that of fear and panic. The latter part of last year till now, about three or more of our staff have been affected. One of them has been killed. The person who has been killed was attacked about six weeks ago. He died on the 10th of April. If we keep on waiting and we don’t hear anything and armed robbers keep on terrorizing us on our roads, then we don’t have any choice. We have to get permission from authorities and then we leave. Because while taking care of other people, we cannot allow ourselves and our workers to be killed,” he lamented.

Murder of nurse in Ashanti Region

The Ashanti Region has for some time now been one of the hotspots for numerous armed robbery attacks and violent acts.

One of the cases that sparked up concern and outrage among Ghanaians, for instance, was the murder of a nurse in the Region early this year.

The lifeless body of Ruth Ama Eshun was found at Ayuom near Sewua in the Bosomtwe District, a few meters to her home.

Ms. Eshun was last seen by her colleagues leaving the Sewua Health Centre, where she worked as a registered community health nurse, on Monday, February 3, 2020.

Relatives of Ruth Ama Eshun, who could not trace the whereabouts of the deceased after she closed from work that Monday found her lifeless body a day later.

Despite speculation, police are also yet to confirm if the deceased was raped before her death as being alleged by some Ghanaians.

Investigators who visited the crime scene found a mobile phone which was suspected to be for persons behind the suspected murderer.