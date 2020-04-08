In line with Absa Bank Ghana’s Education and Skills Development programme under its Force for Good agenda, the bank is offering educational support to tertiary students through its free online learning platform, ReadytoWork, as they stay home due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

This is to help tertiary students make the best use of the break, enhance their knowledge and prepare for the world of work even as they stay at home during the COVID-19 period.

The bank has upgraded the ReadytoWork web portal curriculum to enhance students learning experience as they go through the four modules of the programme namely Work, People, Money and Entrepreneurial Skills.

The ReadytoWork programme is Absa Bank Ghana’s flagship digital learning curriculum initiative that helps to prepare young people for the transition from school to the world of work.

It empowers young people with the skills they need to enhance their employment or self-employment prospects.

Commenting on the initiative, the Marketing and Corporate Relations Director at Absa Bank Ghana, Nana Essilfuah Boison said “As students stay home until COVID-19 is contained, the bank is using this period to keep students productive and prepare them for the future through our ReadyToWork online learning platform. This programme will give students insight into contemporary competencies employers expect from new hires as well as develop their skills to become either successful entrepreneurs or employees.”

Students can sign up to www.readytowork.absa.africa to register. Every signed-up student who completes the learning modules within one month will be given free data.

The ReadytoWork is an online soft skills programme developed by Absa to prepare the youth for the world of work and includes topics such as Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Emotional Intelligence, Agility, CV Writing, Financial Literacy and Team Work.