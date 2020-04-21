Award-winning Playwright and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Globe Productions, Latif Abubakar is poised to touch the lives of its patrons and the general public by bringing one of his plays to their homes and doorsteps.

Thank God for Idiots’ will be screened via the YouTube page of Globe Productions as well as his personal page, @Latif Abubakar on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 8:00 pm (20:00 GMT).

“We are of the hope that this would impart and touch more lives as we stay home and observe the ban on social gathering issued by the government,” the Playwright said.

According to him, the objectives of screening the play via social media are to inspire, entertain and educate people during these trying moments.

He further indicated that the growing interest of patrons and the positive impact of their plays on the society has necessitated and motivated this initiative.

There will also be some giveaways that include airtime to patrons and followers of his social media handles.

He explained that scratch card numbers for airtime of the various networks will be published on his Instagram page, @LatifGlobe at periodic intervals for the fastest fingers.

Considered as the fastest-growing theatre company in Ghana with the widest coverage, Globe Productions has consistently produced and staged quality, hilarious and family-oriented stage plays that seek to educate and entertain its patrons over the last ten years.

Patronage of its plays had soared over the years with an audience base of over 40,000 in Accra, Tamale, Ho, and Takoradi at the end of 2019.

Some of the plays written and produced by Latif Abubakar include; I Can’t Think Far, which focused on peaceful election, ‘Saints and Sinners’, which highlighted the menace of galamsey, while ‘Men Don Die’, and ‘Judas and Delilah’ centered on road safety and first aid tips, respectively.