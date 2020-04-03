There was brisk activity at Blueway market in Accra as market women, buyers, head potters and transport operators as activity picked up on Friday morning despite the partial lockdown because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

There are some suggestions that there is an arrangement in place that permitted traders to do normal business until 8 am.

One of the traders who spoke to Citi News intimated that this was the first time she was coming to the market during the lockdown because of the expected activity.

Another trader appealed for more leniency saying: “if they extend the closing time to 10 am it will help us.”

One other trader said she would like to be allowed to operate normally between 11 pm and 7 am despite the concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.

This particular woman has not taken kindly to the strict enforcement of the lockdown by police.

“If they don’t want us to come then should tell us not to come. We don’t want to come and police will be chasing us,” she complained.

Currently, some of the market women told Citi News they arrived at the market as early as 12 midnight in order to sell their foodstuff.