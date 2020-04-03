The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, in conjunction with the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and Environmental Service Providers Agency have embarked on a three-day deep clean-up exercise of Accra Metropolis.

The exercise – which is simultaneously being done in Accra and the Kumasi metropolis – is aimed at ensuring that lorry stations, market centres, streets among other public places of the central business districts of these two major cities are clean and hygienic.

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, in a brief address called on Ghanaians to adhere to personal and general hygiene to stop the spread of preventable diseases.

“We encourage all house owners to own a bin. We do not want to see people gathering rubbish on the ground for other royals and Ghanaians to pick with their hands. Always get a bin…it will be collected and emptied then you pay a small amount. We call it polluter pay principle. If you check, the bins are not sold but supplied. We should patronize the one bin, one house policy by Zoomlion and supported fully by Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources.”

The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources presented cartons of water to support individuals and security personnel involved in the exercise.

The Mayor of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah in his address cautioned constituents who engage in bad sanitation practices and promised to crack the whip on recalcitrant residents who dispose off waste indiscriminately.

“We are using this as an opportunity to caution the people of Accra that as we continue to tidy up the city, we should know that when we come back from the lockdown we are going to enforce the law to the latter.”

Also, Unilever donated detergents; Vim and Sun Light products.

Zoomlion joined with a donation of 10,000 pieces of hand sanitizers, 5,000 pieces of nose marks, wheelbarrows, shovels and boots.

The company deployed some of its mechanical street sweepers, excavators among other heavy-duty waste management vehicles to support the cleaning of Accra.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, called on Ghanaians to be united to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

He assured that his ministry was also leaving nothing to chance to ensure that funds are readily available to fight the pandemic.