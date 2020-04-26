ActionAid Ghana has handed over its newly built centre for survivors’ of domestic violence to the Ghana Health Service for use as COVID-19 isolation centre in Wa.

Handing over the keys to the new edifice, Mr George Dery, the Upper West Regional Programme Manager of ActionAid Ghana, noted that the gesture was as a result of a request made by the Wa Municipal Assembly.



He disclosed that ActionAid Ghana was equally considering some other forms of support, which would be made known in due time, stressing that the handing over of the centre was the first step of the organisation’s support to the fight against the pandemic.



“We will continue to contribute through diverse actions to make life meaningful for the poor and vulnerable that we have worked with in the past three decades,” he assured.



Mr Dery noted that ActionAid Ghana also wished to add its voice to the numerous calls on citizens to be law abiding by obeying all restrictions imposed by government and observing all safety protocols to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in their communities.



The Upper West Programme Officer of ActionAid said it was important for all to understand that people infected with COVID-19 were not condemned to death and thus have a greater chance of surviving; hence their right to a life of dignity must be jealously protected against discrimination.



“We encourage Ghanaians to desist from stigmatizing our brothers and sisters who are being affected with the virus. Lend some support and share the little that you have,” Mr Dery pleaded.



Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, the Upper West Regional Minister thanked ActionAid Ghana for being a key development partner to the Region, adding that such support was what was required to boost the fight against the pandemic in the Region and the country at large.



He acknowledged that since the fight begun, all regional and district Health Management Committees in the Region had so far received support from various institutions and philanthropists, which according to him was commendable.



Dr Bin Salih appealed for more support to strengthen the fight in order to save lives.



Mr Issahaku Tahiru Moomin, the Wa Municipal Chief Executive, thanked ActionAid Ghana for granting their request to use the facility as an isolation centre for COVID-19 either than its original intended purpose.



He noted, however, that it was temporal, saying the facility would be reverted to its original purpose any time the pandemic was over.



Dr Pascal Kingsley Nwin, the Wa Municipal Health Director who received the key on behalf of GHS, also thanked ActionAid Ghana for the support, noting that hitherto they had a centre with just five beds.



He promised that the facility would be put to good use to provide comfort for persons put on isolation.



