The Akuapem North Municipal Assembly has announced new restrictions after it recorded two cases of the novel coronavirus.

The assembly has also called for calm among residents.

The first case is a 59-year-old woman who returned to the country on March 20, 2020, and resides in Amanokrom whilst the second case is of a 45-year-old woman who returned to Ghana on March 19, 2020, and lives in Akropong.

The two cases are part of the 51 confirmed cases already recorded in the Eastern region.

In an interview with Citi News, the Municipal Chief Executive for Akuapem North, Dennis Aboagye said the new restrictions and directives were to ensure the safety of residents.

“We have also introduced checkpoints within the municipality to help us check social distancing within urban transport; the taxis and all the urvans and buses.”

“Parents who send their school-going age kids to go out hawking should cease because these are very vulnerable kids and once they are moving around too much, we are worried they are touching too many people,” he added.

The assembly has also placed some restrictions on food vendors ordering them to “cease serving their patrons at their premises.”

“So moving forward, when you go to the chop bar, you can only buy your food and take it away,” he noted.

Ghana’s Coronavirus case count currently stands at 1,042.

Though there President lifted the partial lockdown on Accra, Kasoa, Kumasi and Tema, the public gathering advisories, which included a ban on gatherings larger than 25 persons, remain in place.