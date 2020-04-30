Traders who ply their trade at Asempa PZ have been evicted because they have not been observing social distancing protocols
CitiNewsroom.com is Ghana's leading news website that delivers high quality innovative, alternative news that challenges the status quo.
© 2019 All Rights Reserved Citi Newsroom.
© 2019 All Rights Reserved Citi Newsroom.
Login to your account below
Fill the forms bellow to register
Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.
- Select Visibility -PublicPrivate