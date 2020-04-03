The Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly says a sanitation taskforce will be outdoored next week to improve sanitation in the municipality.

The taskforce according to the assembly will be empowered to arrest persons who flout sanitation rules.

The MCE for Ayawaso North Mohammed Zakari Aminu, in Citi News interview, said that the assembly will intensify education as well.

“We have put in place Community Sanitation Taskforce to be out doored this week. Every electoral area will have a Community Sanitation Taskforce. This concept has already been discussed with the sanitation Minister. We will give the power to even arrest. They will engage in a cleanup exercise and beef up the staff of the environmental department of Ayawaso North District “

In a related development, the Sanitation and Water Resources Ministry has started a three-day “massive clean-up exercise” in Accra and Kumasi.

The Ministry is working with the Metropolitan and Municipal Assemblies and members of the Environmental Service Providers Association led by Zoomlion Ghana Limited.

“The exercise is to utilize the lockdown period to ensure effective cleaning and cleansing of the cities in support of the fight against the spread of the coronavirus disease,” a statement from the Ministry said.

The exercise will focus on the desilting of gutters, collection and disposal of refuse from homes, public places and lorry parks and the emptying of street litter bins.

Residents were advised to “keep their homes and immediate surroundings clean at all times and refrain from indiscriminate littering and disposal of refuse.”

