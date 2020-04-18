The Bank of Ghana has donated an amount of GHS10 million to the COVID-19 Trust Fund.

President Nana Akufo-Addo last month established the COVID-19 Trust Fund to solicit support from Ghanaians as the country fights the Coronavirus disease.

The Bank of Ghana made this known through a statement it issued on Friday, April 17, 2020.

The bank said, “The amount is in support of the national efforts towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The Bank of Ghana further encouraged its staff and the general public to observe the WHO and Ghana Health Service stated protocols.

“The Bank of Ghana encourages its staff and the general public to observe the protocols of thorough washing of hands with soap under running water, social distancing and most importantly, staying at home to curb the spread of the virus.”

The Fund has the Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo as the Chair of its Board of Trustees. It is aimed at helping persons who will be hard-hit by the impact of the pandemic.

It has so far received a number of contributions and donations from the public.

There will be equitable distribution of funds- Sophia Akuffo

Chairperson of the COVID-19 Trust Fund, Madam Sophia Akuffo had assured that all monies presented to the fund will be accounted for.

Speaking to Citi News after a number of companies made donations to the fund; Madam Sophia Akuffo said the money will be used for its intended purpose.

“The amounts will go into the main Fund. But, in the disbursement, we will make sure that we reach as many communities as possible. The Fund was set up to supplement and complement the government’s effort in combatting the virus. Medical centres and frontline activities will benefit and also the poor and vulnerable people in the community will also benefit,” she said.

Read the full statement from the Bank of Ghana below:

Follow @Khaptain4real

