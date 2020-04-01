The Bank of Ghana has released its hospital, the Bank of Ghana hospital in Accra to be used by the Ministry of Health for the treatment of some COVID-19 patients.

According to the Ministry of Health, only Bank of Ghana staff and some VIPs will be treated at the hospital.

Addressing a press briefing in Accra, the Minister of Health, Kweku Agyeman Manu disclosed that the decision was an agreement between the Health Ministry and officials of the Bank of Ghana since the facility does not belong to the Ministry.

He said two floors of the hospital have been given to the ministry for this purpose and will host 20 beds for treatment.

“I kept on telling people that the Ministry of Health does not have direct jurisdiction over the Bank of Ghana hospital. We have had engagements with the Bank of Ghana and they have released two floors [of BoG hospital] to take care of 20 beds for our use. Because the facility does not belong to the Ministry of Health, Bank of Ghana has agreed that their own people and some VIP personnel will be allowed there,” he said.

Other health facilities such as the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge) and Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital among others where the Ministry of Health has direct jurisdiction have already taken in a number COVID-19 patients from all walks of life and still treating some of them.

As Ghana detects and confirms more COVID-19 cases, there is a need for additional facilities or expansion of existing ones to accommodate the new patients.

195 cases in Ghana

As at 0800GMT on 1st April, 2020, 195 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country.

The number includes five deaths and 3 recoveries.

49 patients have also been discharged from hospitals and being managed at home.

Those people are pending further tests to confirm their negative status from COVID-19. ‘

If the repeated tests prove negative, they will be deemed recovered.

–

Follow @jnyabor