The Bank of Ghana, the Attorney-General and the Receiver of GN Saving and Loans have been given ten days by the High Court to file their responses in the suit challenging the revocation of the license of GN Savings and Loans company.

The court gave the order following the failure of the three defendants in the matter to file their responses as required by procedures of the court.

Mr. Nduom sued the Bank of Ghana; Finance Minister, Ken Ofori Atta; Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo; and Receiver for GN Savings and Loans, Eric Nana Nipah in 2019.