The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, BOST has donated assorted items to help with the fight to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Presenting the assorted items to the Office of the First Lady at Ridge in Accra, Mr. Moses Mensah Assem, the Deputy Managing Director of BOST said, the company could not sit idle as Corporate Ghana is doing everything to help government in saving the nation from the dreaded virus.

He commended the President for his leadership in the fight and also praised the Office of the First Lady for the positive steps they have taken so far through the Rebecca Foundation towards making life safe and comfortable for the less privileged in such challenging times.

He also capitalized on the opportunity which was witnessed by selected media organizations to advise Ghanaians to observe the social distancing and other preventive measures outlined by government to stop further spread of the virus.

He assured that given the right support, BOST will contribute meaningfully towards the building of the nation as a profitable state-owned enterprise.

In receiving the items on behalf of the Rebecca Foundation, the Executive Secretary to the First Lady thanks BOST for the kind gesture and assured the items will be put to good use to help further strengthen the fight towards the prevention of the spread of the virus.

She emphasized the foundation will stop at nothing in its effort to help protect the poor and vulnerable from falling victims to the dreaded virus.

The items included thirty (30) Veronica buckets, thirty (30) cartons of GIHOC Hand Sanitizers, three (3) cartons of liquid soap and twenty packs of hand towels.

The Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited, BOST is a state-owned Limited Liability Company with the mandate to ensure even supply of petroleum products across the country whilst ensuring the keeping of strategic stocks to keep the economy running in the event of any global supply emergencies.